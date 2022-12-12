Year-Ender 2022: Best Dressed Indian Actresses Who Rocked Red Carpets At International Film Festivals

From debut jury member Deepika Padukone in a custom Sabyasachi couture sari to Aditi Rao Hydari's festival debut in Mark Bumgarner side slit gown, a lot of celebs have taken to the red carpets at various international film festivals this year. Many of them have been regulars at such festivals while there have been a few debuts also for Indian actresses at these international film festivals in 2022. With so much glamour at these international film festivals, our Indian actresses were also not behind in showing off their best sartorial choices for the red-carpet events.

So, without ado, here are the best-dressed Indian actresses who made their presence felt on the international red carpet this year:

Deepika Padukone

After being a regular at the Cannes Film Festival as a L'Oreal brand ambassador, she joined the prestigious jury this year. She represented her Indian roots by wearing a Sabyasachi striped embellished sari inspired from the Bengal tiger. Her best looks included a custom red Louis Vuitton gown, Sabyasachi pantsuit, custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ruffled sari, custom Aishi Studio sculpted orange gown.

Aditi Rao Hydari

She undoubtedly grabbed the maximum attention with her sartorial choices during her debut appearance at the Cannes film festival. Some of her best style moments were in Mark Bumgarner side slit gown with a long train, Avaro Figlio jumpsuit with exaggerated sleeves, Mugler sculpted LBD, Natan Couture shirt and high waisted pants, Sabyasachi ivory organza sari, Valentino romper, Anna Kiki coord set and Sabyasachi tulle portrait gown.

Sonam Kapoor

She truly knows how to celebrate motherhood and fashion altogether. Sonam aced her fashion game yet again on her spree in Jeddah for Red Sea Film Festival. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor she bloomed in red gown by Rami Kadi.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A veteran member of the film festival, she created many fashion-art moments on the red carpet---in a custom voluminous Dolce & Gabbana gown, hot pink Valentino monochrome pantsuit and pink sculptured Gaurav Gupta couture gown.

Tamannaah Bhatia

She joined the Indian delegation this year, and stood out on the red carpet with her elegant choices--the iconic Gauri & Nainika duchess satin gown and innovative Amit Aggarwal hand-embroidered draped sari with metal pipework and pleats.

Pooja Hegde

Even after misplacing her luggage hours before her anticipated appearance at the Top Gun--Maverick preview, this year, she managed to wow everyone with her dramatic feathered gown.