Yash: 'KGF' Is A Story About A Mother Who Has Suffered A Lot

Kannada star Yash, who is busy promoting his film 'KGF: Chapter 2' says that the film's story is about the suffering of a mother, which everyone will be able to associate with.

Yash Credit: Instgram

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 11:09 am

Kannada actor Yash, who is currently busy promoting his film 'KGF: Chapter 2’ is confident that everyone will be able to relate to his film. However, the actor adds that he has never understood when people ask him if his films are relatable.

In an interview with Film Companion, the actor said that he has always been confused about who needs to relate to the film. “My question is, relatable for whom and how many? Are we relatable to the small town or the masses or the people who are going through a lot of difficulties in life?” he said. 

In fact, he adds that in a slice of life film, the situation and characters are very urban in nature and, hence, not many people in India are living that life and can relate to it. However, the case with his film is not the same and he is sure that people all over the country will be able to associate with the situations shown in the story. 

“It (slice of life films) is mostly about urban problems…KGF is a story about a mother who has suffered a lot in her life and wants her son to not live like her. She wants him to be rich at least when he dies. That is a relatable point for the whole of the country. Only 1 per cent of people who are privileged, only they may not relate to it,” he said.

Written and directed by Prasanth Neel, the first part of the franchise did exceedingly well and the makers are confident that the second part will do wonders too. Besides Yash, the film also stars actors Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, among others.

