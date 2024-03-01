Art & Entertainment

Yami Gautam Finally Reacts To Ban On 'Article 370' In Gulf Countries: I Don’t See Anybody Getting Offended By The Film

'Article 370' was released worldwide on February 23 and was banned in the Gulf countries, affecting the box office collections. Yami Gautam has reacted to the ban.

March 1, 2024
Yami Gautam on ban of 'Article 370' in Gulf Photo: Instagram
'Article 370' that released in theatres on February 23, has received a positive response from critics and audiences alike. The political thriller has been performing well at the box office. The movie was banned in the Gulf countries, affecting the box office collections. In an interview, Yami Gautam has opened up on the ban.

In an interview with Variety, Yami said that they really didn’t anticipate the ban of 'Article 370' in the Gulf markets because they feel there is nothing offensive in it. ''The way it’s performing here in India, I don’t see anybody being offended with the film. In fact, people are putting out the word that this is not a propaganda film. [Nevertheless] there will be some people who, without watching, will pass a judgement and we are used to it. And they are saying to themselves, you come out of the film feeling proud and patriotic. And this is something which led to very important peace and development in a state like Kashmir,'' she added.

Poster of ‘Article 370’
Poster of ‘Article 370’ Photo: Instagram
Yami further said, “It’s a matter of perspective – what might be jingoism for somebody, is patriotism for me.'' She also said that watching the film in a theatre was one of the best experiences in recent times. ''We were all clapping and hooting and they’re all strangers sitting next to each other, but if you can infuse that feeling of oneness, that you feel good about something, I think that’s an achievement. I like to see the bigger story, the positive story, and go home with that," said the actress.

'Article 370' is based on the abrogation of Article 370 which gave Jammu & Kashmir a special status. It shows terrorism and corruption in the valley. Yami, who plays the role of an intelligence officer is on a mission to fight terrorism in the region and it also shows how the government carried out the mission to revoke Article 370.

The film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. It has been produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande. It is helmed by National award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale. 

Yami Gautam

