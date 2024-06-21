World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist

Every June 21, music lovers around the globe come together to celebrate World Music Day, a day dedicated to the universal language that transcends borders and brings us all closer. As you curate your playlist for this special occasion, there’s no better theme than love. Here are 8 beautiful melodies to add to your playlist this World Music Day!
1. ‘Raabta’
In Jubin Nautiyal’s heartwarming voice, ‘Raabta’ is a soul-stirring masterpiece composed by Chirantan Bhatt. The song’s heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody capture the essence of deep, unspoken connections, making it a perfect addition to any love song playlist.
2. ‘Bitter Betrayals’
‘Bitter Betrayals’ by Sonu Nigam delves into the pain of love lost taking you back in time. Nigam’s emotive voice and the deep lyrics make this track a beautiful exploration of heartbreak.
3. ‘Meri Ho Ja’
Sachet Parampara’s ‘Meri Ho Ja’ is a passionate declaration of love. The song’s infectious hooks and lively beats create an anthem for lovers, celebrating the joy of finding your soulmate.
4. ‘Mohabbat Karne Wale’
In ‘Mohabbat Karne Wale’, Tulsi Kumar delivers a melodious tribute to the power of love. Her enchanting vocals and the song’s romantic lyrics make it a timeless classic that resonates with listeners.
5. ‘Dil Paagal’
Laqshay Kapoor’s ‘Dil Paagal’ is an intense portrayal of the madness that love can bring. The song’s dynamic beats and powerful lyrics capture the wild, unrestrained emotions of a heart in love.
6. ‘Pyaar Mera’
‘Pyaar Mera’ by Madhur Sharma is a touching ode to unwavering affection. The soulful melody and sincere lyrics express the depth of true love, making it a standout track for anyone who’s ever been in love.
7. ‘Main Na Jaanu Kyu’
Faridkot’s ‘Main Na Jaanu Kyu’ (from EP- Ibtida) explores the confusion and complexities of love. The song’s smooth rhythm and introspective lyrics create a mesmerizing experience that invites listeners to reflect on their own romantic journeys.
8. ‘Mera Saaya’
Sachet Parampara’s ‘Mera Saaya’ (from album ‘Achha Lag Raha Hai’) is a nostalgic tune that brings back memories of simpler times. The gentle melody and sweet lyrics make it a delightful listen, perfect for anyone longing for the comfort of a familiar love.