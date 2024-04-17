Why Vidya Malvade Says She Felt She Would Become 6 Feet Tall By End Of 'Ruslaan' Shoot

Sharing her experience of working with Karan, the actress told IANS: “Karan is a dream to work with, his directions are precise, he knows what he wants and I think I found an incredible comfort level with him. So I feel when there’s a synergy and give and take of ideas without judgement within the people one is working with, It's so much easier to clear any doubts or come up with ideas & out of the box solutions.. I didn't have to think twice about telling him what I felt about , or what I wanted to do in a particular scene, with the character that I am playing and he's willing to listen. I really enjoyed working with him.”