Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid

Though the ensuing discourse has largely stuck to the jury citation and Oscar-obviousness in All We Imagine As Light’s international acclaim, several similarities tie Payal Kapadia and Kiran Rao’s films. Both drive on a multi-generational understanding of womanhood. Women across age brackets teach one another how to shift away from passed-down ideas and perceive anew the trajectory of their lives. In Laapataa Ladies, Manju Maii (Chhaya Kadam) guides with a kind firmness the young and hesitant Phool (Nitanshi Goel) towards a surer sense of her own self, one that can imagine joy and completeness in independence too. Rao’s film concludes on a hopeful note, offering agency and recognition to its female protagonists. To its credit, the film doesn’t backtrack on Phool’s desire. Instead it expands her notion of the many roads she can take. A marriage isn’t just the be-all and end-all of a woman’s life, neither is worshipping her husband. Fundamentally, the film legitimises a freedom of choice for both Phool as well as Jaya (Pratibha Ranta), who embarks for her higher studies.