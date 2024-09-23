Filmmaker Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry for Oscars 2025, PTI reported. The Film Federation of India (FFI) on Monday, September 23, confirmed the news. Laapataa Ladies, co-produced by Aamir Khan along with Kiran Rao, received positive reviews from critics and audiences and became a cult classic.
Laapataa Ladies is picked from a list of 29 films, including Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Malayalam film Aattam, by Jahnu Barua-led selection committee. The film has been selected as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film Category at the Best Foreign Film Category at the 97th Academy Awards.
Interestingly, Laapataa Ladies Oscar nomination came just a few days after Rao revealed that it is her lifelong dream to have one of her films in the Oscars. Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan among others in key roles.
The Film Federation of India said in an official statement said, "Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance. Well-defined, powerful characters in one world a LAAPATAA LADIES (Hindi) captures this diversity perfectly, though in a semi-idyllic world and in a tongue-in-cheek way. It shows you that women can happily desire to be home makers as well as rebel and be entrepreneurially inclined. A story that can simultaneously be seen as one that needs change, and one that can bring about change. Lapataa Ladies (Hindi) is a film that can engage, entertain and make sense not just to women in India but universally as well''.