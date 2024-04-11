'What Jennifer Did' On Netflix Review: This True Crime Documentary Is A Squandered Take On A Bone-Chilling Case

Outlook’s Verdict

Before I started watching ‘What Jennifer Did’, I took the pain to read about the case online. I took a quick perusal of a few websites because the plot almost seemed unbelievable. This made me want to watch the documentary even more. However, as I sat down to watch it, I thought more nuances and complexities of the case would be unveiled. But the documentary set me up for disappointment. While it has been treated well technically, it adds nothing new to the case. For people who are not aware of Jennifer Pan’s case, this documentary might be the next best thing. But when you take a bird’s eye view, it does not leave you with any thoughts except a feeling of sadness, you feel like there’s something more that the documentary is not touching upon. It lacks the nuance to leave you with sleepless nights. I am going with 2 stars.