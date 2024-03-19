The old video shows Ranbir Kapoor in a conversation with Zoom TV. In the video, he is seen saying, “Deepika ke andar na ek badi si cheap girl bassi hui hai. You know, you can really talk naughty with her. You can get very cheeky with her, and she responds very well. She’ll respond in a more cheeky way. Agar aap usko ungli karoge na, woh chodegi nahi. Woh aur ungli karegi. She’s not that kind of girl ki aap usko chidhaoge aur woh sulk karegi ya kuch. Woh wapas degi.”