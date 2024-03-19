Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dated each other for a long time before they parted ways. After their breakup, they maintained an amicable relationship with each other. They worked in numerous films after their separation and fans still adore their on-screen chemistry. An old video of the two actors has gone viral on social media where Kapoor calls Deepika a “cheap girl.”
The old video shows Ranbir Kapoor in a conversation with Zoom TV. In the video, he is seen saying, “Deepika ke andar na ek badi si cheap girl bassi hui hai. You know, you can really talk naughty with her. You can get very cheeky with her, and she responds very well. She’ll respond in a more cheeky way. Agar aap usko ungli karoge na, woh chodegi nahi. Woh aur ungli karegi. She’s not that kind of girl ki aap usko chidhaoge aur woh sulk karegi ya kuch. Woh wapas degi.”
The actor recalled how Imtiaz Ali also saw this side of Padukone. He added, “Imtiaz also realized this during ‘Love Aaj Kal’. First, he used to talk to her she used to be very shy… badi sehmi si rehti thi… ek usko idea aaya ki usko kuch cheaply boloonga. Toh uss time, her eyes lit up. She responds to cheapness very well.”
Deepika, then, questions Kapoor and asks him, “How would you be cheap with me?” To this, Kapoor replied, “I can’t be in front of the camera. But I’m telling you, isme cheapness bhara hua hai. Cheapness ki dukaan hai yeh.”
The video has sparked a discussion on social media. While one set of fans are praising their banter, another set of fans are talking about Ranbir’s comments are distasteful. On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in ‘Fighter.’ Kapoor was last seen in ‘Animal.’