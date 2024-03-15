On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor hosted a dinner on the occasion of Alia Bhatt's birthday on the eve of the actress’ 31st birthday on Friday. While Alia and Ranbir's one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor was not part of it, Ranbir’s cute gesture for his daughter won everyone’s hearts. On the occasion, the actor was seen wearing a black T-shirt, which had Raha’s name written on it.
As the couple left after Alia’s birthday dinner at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, several paparazzi clicked Ranbir’s pictures, and fans were quick to notice Ranbir's special look for Alia's birthday. He wore a black jumper with ‘Raha’ written on the front in white.
Sharing his pics on X, a fan wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor wearing a customised T-shirt with Raha's name on it (crying emoji)." Another fan commented, "Ranbir Kapoor is the coolest dad!" One more said, “Aww, Ranbir was missing Raha at Alia's birthday celebrations.” Raha Kapoor was born on November 6, 2022.
Coming to Alia Bhatt's birthday dinner on Thursday, it was attended by her family members – mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mom Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia's close friends – filmmaker Rohit Dhawan with wife Jaanvi Dhawan, director Abhishek Varman, Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal, were also clicked.
Work wise, Alia was last seen in her Hollywood debut film ‘Heart of Stone’, and has ‘Jigra’, ‘Love and War’, and a YRF spy universe film in her kitty. Ranbir, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Animal’. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the last year.