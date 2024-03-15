Work wise, Alia was last seen in her Hollywood debut film ‘Heart of Stone’, and has ‘Jigra’, ‘Love and War’, and a YRF spy universe film in her kitty. Ranbir, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Animal’. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the last year.