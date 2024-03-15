Actress Alia Bhatt has turned a year older today, on March 15. On her birthday eve, she had an intimate bash with her family and close ones in attendance. Alia's 31st birthday party was attended by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, her mom Soni Razdan and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir's close friends, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani were also part of Alia's birthday celebrations. Raha was not seen in any pics or videos. It seemed she was not part of her mom's birthday party.
Alia rang in her birthday at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. For her special day, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress wore a blingy corset and blue pants while Ranbir was in an all-black outfit. Alia flashed her cute dimples as she waved at the paps who were stationed outside the hotel. In one of the videos, Ranbir's sweet gesture towards the guests have won our hearts. He was seen giving forehead kisses to Shaheen and Jaanvi Dhawan as the 'Animal' actor saw them off after the bash.
Have a look at the videos here.
Alia celebrated her last birthday in London, with Ranbir and a few close ones. She shared several pics from her 30th birthday with Ranbir, her mom and other guests.
Alia and Ranbir recently attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several pics and videos of Alia and Ranbir with their daughter Raha, went viral on social media. Alia also shared pics with Raha and other family members from the festivities.
On the work front, Alia's last outing was Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' where she was seen opposite Ranveer Singh. Prior to that, she made her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone', also co-starring Gal Gadot. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which also stars 'The Archies' fame actor, Vedang Raina. It is releasing in September this year. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love and War' with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.