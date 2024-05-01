Art & Entertainment

Watch: Prabhas Surprises Audience As Bhairava From 'Kalki 2898 AD' In New IPL 2024 Promo

In a new promotional video for IPL 2024, Prabhas embodies the character Bhairava from his forthcoming movie 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Prabhas Photo: X
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has gone on to become one of this year’s most eagerly awaited films. On Tuesday, the creators hinted at a treat for fans of cinema as well as cricket, which eventually unfolded as a brief promotional clip featuring the lead actor, Prabhas, dressed up as his character. This aired during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL match, captivating audiences and intensifying excitement for the movie.

In the brief promotional ad for the upcoming sci-fi saga, Prabhas encouraged viewers to save their excitement for the highly anticipated IPL mega-match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, scheduled for May 3.

He says, “Cricket bhi ek yudh hai. Saansein thaam lo. Ye IPL ka maha match hai. Kal ke liye aaj khelo (Cricket is also like a war. Hold your breath. This is a grand match in IPL. For tomorrow, play today)!” Take a look here:

The latest promo comes at the heels of the new release date along with a poster of ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ The poster featured the actor alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, capturing widespread attention, with many netizens comparing it to Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune.’ The film’s director, Nag Ashwin, recently addressed these speculations, and clarified, “It’s because of the sand. They noticed the film has sand in it, no? Basically, whenever there’s sand, it’ll look like Dune.”

Earlier, Nag discussed the inspiration behind the film at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, stating, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian and not making it look like Blade Runner.”

Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, slated for a worldwide release on June 27.

