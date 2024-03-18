Watch: Nick Jonas Touches Down At Mumbai Airport Days After Wife Priyanka Chopra, Daughter Malti Marie

For his airport look, the ‘Jealous’ crooner chose to don an all-white ensemble; a white shirt, matching pants and white shoes as well. He accessorized it with a black sling bag. The singer smiled and happily greeted the paparazzi and even posed for them. Notably, this is Nick’s second visit to the country this year, following the Jonas Brothers’ debut performance at Lollapalooza in Mumbai in January.