Watch: Nick Jonas Touches Down At Mumbai Airport Days After Wife Priyanka Chopra, Daughter Malti Marie

Just a few days ago, global diva Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Jonas landed in India to fulfill her professional commitments. Since her arrival at Mumbai Airport, social media has been on fire with her numerous public appearances.
Days after his wife and daughter touched down in India, the nation’s very own ‘jiju’ aka Nick Jonas also reached Mumbai in the early hours of Monday. Several videos and pictures of the singer at the airport went viral on all social media platforms.
For his airport look, the ‘Jealous’ crooner chose to don an all-white ensemble; a white shirt, matching pants and white shoes as well. He accessorized it with a black sling bag. The singer smiled and happily greeted the paparazzi and even posed for them. Notably, this is Nick’s second visit to the country this year, following the Jonas Brothers’ debut performance at Lollapalooza in Mumbai in January.
His visit to India comes right around the time of Holi. So naturally, numerous questions have sparked on social media regarding whether or not the family will be celebrating the special festival of colours in Mumbai.
One fan wrote, “Will they celebrate Holi in India?” Another person wrote, “It will be Malti’s first Holi in India. Hope she likes it.” Meanwhile, one more said, “At last… the whole family together in INDIA… So happy for them.” While another netizen humorously stated, “He saw those stunning pics of Priyanka and jumped on the next flight.”
Whether or not the family of three will spend Holi in Priyanka’s home country is yet to be seen.