Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor Shakes Her Leg On Her 90s Hit 'Le Gayi' At A Wedding In Monaco

Karisma Kapoor recreated her famous 90s song ‘Le Gayi’ at a wedding party and fans just cannot keep calm.

Karisma Kapoor dances her heart out at a wedding
Karisma Kapoor dances her heart out at a wedding Instagram

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 3:26 pm

Karisma Kapoor was one of the most renowned actresses in the 90s and her dance moves have been impeccable. A couple of months ago, the actress attended a wedding in Monaco and now a video of her from the event has made its way to social media.

In the video, which has been shared by several social media platforms, the 90s star is seen dancing to her hit track ‘Le Gayi’ from the film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’. Well, the video is more than just a dose of nostalgia for many.

At the wedding party, she is also seen grooving on the dance floor as the DJ played her track. Dressed in a black gown, Karisma also enjoyed her time with other guests at the party. At the end of the video, she is seen thanking the DJ for playing the song.

Check it out:

Nonetheless, ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ has been one of Karisma Kapoor’s biggest hits. The film, which co-starred Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan, was helmed by Yash Chopra. Recently, the film clocked 25 years.

Work wise, the actress is all set to feature in the Abhinay Deo directorial 'Brown' along with Soni Razdan and Helen. Set in the bustling city of Kolkata, the project, based on Abheek Barua's book - 'City Of Death', is a neo-noir crime drama. Karisma will play the lead role with Surya Sharma in the project, which has been produced by Zee Studios.

Abhinay has earlier helmed films like 'Delhi Belly' and the Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Blackmail'.

