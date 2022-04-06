Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri Honoured By Ohio State Senate For ‘The Kashmir Files’; Filmmaker Thanks PM Narendra Modi

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been given the Ohio State Senate honour for ‘The Kashmir Files’. In his thank-you note, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir.

Vivek Agnihotri Honoured By Ohio State Senate For ‘The Kashmir Files’; Filmmaker Thanks PM Narendra Modi
Vivek Agnihotri Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 1:32 pm

The Ohio State Senate has presented a citation to film director Vivek Agnihotri in recognition of his movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. Ohio, State Senator Niraj Atani, said the citation honours Agnihotri for his work on ‘The Kashmir Files’, which “depict the genocide” of Kashmiri Pandits from their indigenous homeland.

Atani is the first Indian American and Hindu American State Senator in Ohio history. “The writer and director of The Kashmir Files, you are deserving of high praise for you have a special gift that has, no doubt, brought joy to those with whom you have shared your talents,” says the citation, which is jointly signed by Senator Matt Huffman, president of the Ohio Senate and Atani.

“Indeed, you have sought to craft a film with universal appeal that speaks to a matter of great historical importance, the forced exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and you can be justifiably proud of your accomplishments,” it says.

Related stories

'The Kashmir Files' Will Make The New Generation Aware Of The History Of Kashmiri Pandits: Nitin Gadkari

Akshay Kumar Jokes About ‘The Kashmir Files’ Ruining ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Collections

Kashmir Files Controversy: A Look At Movies On Riots That Were Banned In India

“Your inspiring vision and sophisticated artistry have enabled you to contribute something of precious and enduring value, and you can be assured that your creative talents are of enormous pride to your family and friends who have supported you along the way,” the citation says.

“It is our sincere hope that you will continue to find personal fulfilment while entertaining, enlightening and inspiring others with your craft,” said the Ohio State Senate Citation.

Vivek Agnihotri on his part took to social media to share the same and thank PM Narendra Modi.

He wrote, “GRATITUDE: On behalf of the entire #TheKashmirFiles team and our audiences I thank State Of Ohio Senate for this honour. The world is recognising the GENOCIDE of Kashmiri Hindus and India’s great value of humanity. Thank you @narendramodi for the abrogation of article 370 (sic).”

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vivek Agnihotri Vivek Agnihotri Allegation Kashmir News The Kashmir Files Prime Minister Of India PM Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi Narendra Modi Article 370 Abrogation J&K: Article 370 Vivek Agnihotri Narendra Modi India Mumbai Kashmir Ohio USA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Twinkle Khanna Jokes On 'The Kashmir Files', Faces Flak For Being 'Insensitive'

Twinkle Khanna Jokes On 'The Kashmir Files', Faces Flak For Being 'Insensitive'

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC