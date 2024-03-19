Vive Latino: Marissa Mur, Adrian Rodriguez, Denisse Guerrero Rock The Stage At The Mexican Music Festival – View Pics

The who’s who of the music industry came down for having a gala evening at the Mexican music festival, Vive Latino. The event was filled with some of the most rocking performances on stage. Many celebs came in with their bands and performed, while there were many who had just come in to enjoy the festival with their family members.
Marissa Mur, Billy Idol, Luis Roman and many others came in for the Mexican music festival which was held in Mexico City. It was a grand event filled with some of the choicest performances that you must have heard onstage in a long time.
Here are a few glimpses from the gala music festival:
Advertisement
Mexican singer Marissa Mur performs during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City.
Advertisement
Uruguay rock band No Te Va A Gustar performs during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City.
British singer Billy Idol performs during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City.
Advertisement
Argentina's Adrian Rodriguez, from the band Babasonicos, performs at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City.
Advertisement
Mexican Denisse Guerrero lead vocals of Belanova band performs during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City.
Advertisement
Mexican singer Luis Roman aka Dr. Shenka, lead vocals of Panteon Rococo, performs during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City.
American singer DannyLux performs at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City.
Spanish band Hombres G performs at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City.
People attend a performance by Spanish band Hombres G at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City.
Oscar Perez and his son Oscar attend the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City.
People attend the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City.
A couple rest during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City.