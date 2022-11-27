Vishal Kotian: MC Stan Has No Standing In 'Bigg Boss' House, He's Doing Nothing

Former 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vishal Kotian appeared on the reality show 'Bigg Buzz' and gave his perspective on the game with regard to Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan.

He said: "MC Stan has no standing in the house, he is doing nothing but just trying to find honesty in a show where everyone is competing to win, which completely makes no sense, he looks so lost and confused sometimes, it's time that he ups his game."

In the recent episodes, a lot of differences have been created between Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Sumbul Touqeer. Sumbul was seen crying and getting hurt because of Tina and Shalin. In fact, her father asked her to stay away from both of them. Even the host, Salman Khan roasted Shalin.

Vishal added that Shalin is trying to be romantic like Shah Rukh Khan but in reality, it's all fake.

"Shalin Bhanot is clearly trying to be Shahrukh Khan of the house, he's playing a character of a romantic guy, and he's putting on a romantic act in the show that looks very fake. He's faking love, friendship, and even the fact that he needs chicken".

'Bigg Buzz' streams on Voot.