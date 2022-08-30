Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Ganesh Chaturthi: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ Craze Hits Lord Ganesha, Fans Welcome Pushpa Raj Inspired Ganpati

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ is creating new heights of stardom for the actor as Lord Ganesha idols, styled in Pushpa Raj fashion are in high demand during this year’s Ganeshotsav.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa-Styled Ganesh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 3:33 pm

The stylish star Allu Arjun has seen an exceptionally high craze among the audience ever since ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been released. While the film has created a trend all over the masses that saw everyone not only talking but also taking over the style of Pushpa Raj from the film. Now, as the famous Ganapati festival has arrived, the fever of Pushpa Raj style was seen taking over the Ganesha idols.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa-Styled Ganesh Instagram

The Ganapati festival is among the most celebrated one among the masses. While the people welcome Bappa at their place, this time the idols arrived in Pushpa Raj style. In some places, the idols of Lord Ganesha were seen where he was sitting in the famous Pushpa Raj style.

This is a sheer example of the craze and stardom of Allu Arjun. It is amazing to see that even after such a long time the craze of the stylish star doesn't seem to drop and is always setting new heights of popularity.

After the success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the actor is now prepping up for the sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

