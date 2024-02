Vikrant Massey Reveals His Grandfather Was A Character Actor, Worked In 200 Films

The actor, who is one of the actors to successfully transition from television to films, got the acting genes from his grandfather and has used them to his full strength gaining landslide success in television and making conscious choice of meaningful stories in cinema.

Talking about his grandfather, Vikrant told YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, "Mere dada character, Ravikant Massey, artiste the. He was an actor himself. He was awarded gold medal twice in the All India Dramatic competition by the former President of India, Rajendra Prasad. He worked a lot in Gaiety theatre of Shimla, he worked in the capacity of an actor, director and a producer in theatre. He also worked a full-time job as a manager at a hotel in Shimla."