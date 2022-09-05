Vijay Deverakonda Will Return His Rs 6 Crore Fees After ‘Liger’ Debacle At Box-Office

‘Liger’ had been one of the most hyped pan-India films. With Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday as the lead, the film had been in the making for the past few years and with names like Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan also attached to the film, it was touted to be a massive thing. Keeping that in mind, distributors of the film invested a lot of their money to ensure ‘Liger’ got a huge release. However, with the reviews being terrible for the movie, ‘Liger’ wasn’t able to stand tall after the very first day of release. Now, Deverakonda has decided to return his fees for the movie so as to help recover some losses caused due to his film.

As per reports on Pinkvilla, the actor charged a whopping Rs 6 Crores for the movie. While there has been no official confirmation on this yet, with this report hitting social media, fans of Deverakonda have started praising the actor a lot for his gesture. ‘True Hero’ is a term that many have been using after reading about Deverakonda’s gesture.

Not just Deverakonda, but even the director of the film, Puri Jagannadh, who had high hopes from ‘Liger’, has decided to go to Hyderabad and compensate the distributors of the movie who incurred losses. However, there hasn’t been any official statement on this as well.

Deverakonda and Jagannadh were already signed on together for another film ‘Jana Gana Mana’ post ‘Liger’. But with the massive failure of the duo’s ‘Liger’ at the ticket windows, there are hushed rumours that ‘Jana Gana Mana’ has also been shelved indefinitely by the makers of the movie. Two schedules of the movie had already been shot, and it stars Pooja Hegde opposite Deverakonda.