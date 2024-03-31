Art & Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Unveils The Reason For Adding 'The' Before His Name: Titles I Like Are...

For those who are probably wondering why Vijay Deverakonda doesn't have a title unlike many other South stars, he has revealed the reason behind it.

The South Film Industry is filled with bestowing ‘tags’ or ‘titles’ upon almost all of its super stars - ‘Thalapathy,’ ‘Thalaiva,’ ‘Megastar,’ ‘Powerstar', and what not; it seems almost imperative for an actor to have such a title to solidify their stardom.

Then, on the other hand, there is Vijay Deverakonda, who has often been asked why he doesn’t have a tag like others, and why he prefers to use ‘the’ before his name in all his films. For those unversed, unlike many other stars who opt for titles, he simply credits himself as ‘The Vijay Deverakonda,’ which has been questioned many times. However, during a conversation with Galatta Plus, the actor disclosed the rationale behind this choice.

The actor joked, “All the titles I like are taken, Thala, Thalapathy, Thalaivar, Superstar, all are taken.”

However, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor later revealed, “For the last three to four films now, my producers have been wanting to put something and I have been pushing them away.” After listening to a couple of titles, he felt that his name was enough. “I am very happy with the name my mum and dad gave me and it is enough. There is only one Vijay Deverakonda and he is The Vijay Deverakonda. I don’t like anything else. So, we’ve managed to restrict it that way.”

When suggested a title by the interviewer, the actor spontaneously said, “No, I love the sound of Vijay Deverakonda. Just Vijay Deverakonda. Full stop.”

Work wise, he will soon be seen in Parasuram Petla’s ‘Family Star,’ in which he will star opposite Mrunal Thakur, along with Divyansha Kaushik and Rashmika Mandanna in cameos. The film will release on April 5 and will be available in Telugu and Tamil. He also has an untitled period action film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri ‘VD12’ in the pipeline.

