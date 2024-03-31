Vijay Deverakonda Unveils The Reason For Adding 'The' Before His Name: Titles I Like Are...

However, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor later revealed, “For the last three to four films now, my producers have been wanting to put something and I have been pushing them away.” After listening to a couple of titles, he felt that his name was enough. “I am very happy with the name my mum and dad gave me and it is enough. There is only one Vijay Deverakonda and he is The Vijay Deverakonda. I don’t like anything else. So, we’ve managed to restrict it that way.”