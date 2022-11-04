Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer 'Kushi' Postponed, Now Eyeing 2023 Release

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to share screen space in their upcoming film, which is titled ‘Kushi’. But to everyone’s dismay, the film has now been postponed due to a 'bunch of reasons', as confirmed by Vijay.

The Telugu heartthrob, who recently made his pan-India debut with Karan Johar’s co-production ‘Liger’, disclosed that ‘Kushi’ has been pushed and will now be eyeing 2023 release. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana and backed by 'Pushpa' producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the much-awaited romance drama was earlier slated to hit the screens in December, but according to Vijay, the filming has not yet completed.

“We have done close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to get it out by December but now it’s been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now," Vijay informed News18.

Talking about the project, Vijay further added that he is extremely lucky to have collaborated with Samantha, and called her a “wonderful" and an “extremely hardworking" co-star.

“It was a beautiful experience to be in this film. I think I was in my college degree when I saw Samantha on the big screen for the first time and I was straightaway in love with her and now to be able to do a movie and act alongside her and create some magic is a satisfying feeling and she is a great actress. So, I’m eagerly waiting to bring Kushi to the world," Vijay added.

Vijay and Samantha, earlier this year, were in Kashmir to shoot the film.

Meanwhile, Samantha has recently been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, and she gave the health update on Instagram. She will next be seen in ‘Yashoda’, in which she plays a surrogate mother caught in a surrogacy racket.