Vijay Deverakonda On Telugu Film Shoots Halt: Every Now And Then There Is Strike

Since August 1, film and TV shoots in the Telugu entertainment industry have been halted as the Hyderabad-based Active Telugu Producers Guild (ATPG) aims to restructure the revenue structure in the industry. In fact, the Telugu Film Chambers has further constituted four committees to address the issues, like OTT revenue percentage, VPF charges, wages of the film artists and cost of production. It has been done because the apex body felt that producers, distributors, and exhibitors of the Telugu film industry are not happy.

The recent action of the producers' bodies has brought production of several films to a halt, including Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Ravi Teja's ‘Tiger Nageshwara Rao’ and ‘Ravanasura’, Vijay Deverakonda's ‘Khushi’ and Nagarjuna's ‘The Ghost’.

Now Vijay Deverakonda, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with ‘Liger’ co-starring Ananya Panday, has addressed the issue during a group interview.

"This is a temporary hold. The shoots will resume in one week. It's just that the producers have decided to stop the shootings for a while to get everyone on one page in terms of remunerations, cost of production and other technical aspects. Owing to this they decided to put shoots on hold for some time,” the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor said, as reported by The Times of India.

Vijay added that such strikes are common in the industry. “We have a system of unions there, every now and then they call for a strike for a few days. Since somebody wants a raise or something else. We all wait till the strike, when they sort their things out again we get back to work,” he said.

‘Liger’ releases in theatres on August 25.