Vijay Devarakonda Reveals He Was In A ‘Long Relationship’ After Becoming An Actor, Says ‘It Taught Me A Lot About Love’

It would not be wrong to say that Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda is one of the most eligible bachelors in the entire nation with a fan following that suprasses everything. The ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor, who is all set for ‘Liger’ release with Ananya Panday, has time and again opened up on several interesting facts about his personal life.

And to say the least, his love life has always been a centre of attention, especially for his crazy female fanbase all over the country. Be it during the promotional events of ‘Liger’ or on ‘Koffee with Karan 7’, the actor has always maintained silence when asked about his relationship status.

However, now a report in India Today, Vijay was in a long romantic relationship when he became an actor. He also revealed to the portal that while growing up, his father taught him that "love is bulls**t" and that money is the centre of this world. However, it was his then-girlfriend who transformed his idea of love.

"After becoming an actor, I got into a long relationship that taught me a lot about love. I realised that it’s not a transaction and that people can love you selflessly for who you are. It took me a long time to learn that my dad was wrong. To unlearn what he taught me. But I’ll say this: His lesson got me to where I am. I achieved everything that I desired but it came at a price," he told India Today.

Coming to ‘Liger’, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and a cameo by boxing legend Mike Tyson. Directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions, the sports action drama will hit the theatres on August 25.