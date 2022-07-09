Vicky Kaushal To Sanya Malhotra To Pratik Gandhi – 7 Of The Biggest Casting Finds In The Past Decade

Bollywood has been criticised for years for actors needing Godfathers to give them a big launch pad. However, in the past few years, audiences have also seen many breakthrough talents coming to the forefront and they’ve been discovered from all over the country. With casting becoming a big profession for films, many talents are getting discovered. There are many who’re outsiders and there are many who weren’t getting great opportunities until that big solid casting break came their way.

Casting directors like Mukesh Chhabra, Abhishek Banerjee, Shanoo Sharma, Vicky Sidana, Atul Mongia, Seher Aly Latif, and many others have played a key role in discovering and nurturing these game-changing actors. They are some of the few who’ve not just got great character artists on board, but also managed to give the industry some actors who went on to get leading roles in various other projects.

Here’s taking a look at 7 top path-breaking actors who were discovered because of some brilliant casting coup:

Sushant Singh Rajput

The ultimate discovery of talent, Sushant Singh Rajput was a versatile actor waiting for that big break. Mukesh Chhabra saw the immense potential in this industry outsider who later went on to star in films like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘PK’, ‘Raabta’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Chhichhore’ and in Mukesh Chhabra’s very own directorial debut ‘Dil Bechara’.

Vicky Kaushal

With ‘Masaan’, a star was born as Vicky Kaushal, who came out of nowhere and took the film industry by storm. The National film award-winning actor then went on to star in some impactful films like ‘Uri’, ‘Masaan’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Sanju’ and ‘Sardar Udham’ all of which were critically acclaimed.

Pratik Gandhi

The ‘Scam 1992’ sensation was discovered by Mukesh Chhabra who thought no one could play the role better than him. Gandhi soon went on to become one of the most talked-about discoveries both on home turf and overseas with the author-backed roles that filmmakers have been casting him in.

Fatima Sana Shaikh And Sanya Malhotra

The girls in ‘Dangal’ were a revelation and found a dream launch pad with Dangal. Even though Fatima Sana Shaikh had done a few movies before, but her career didn’t take off until she was discovered in ‘Dangal’. Taking into account the auditions and fitness requirements that the roles demanded, the two actresses were finally zeroed in for two of the toughest roles that any actress has ever attempted in Bollywood.

Kubbra Sait

Kukoo from ‘Sacred Games’ was a game-changing role for Kubbra Sait and one that distinctly stood out and changed the course of her career. She had also done a few roles before but it was only after playing Kukoo that she became a household name and her career started booming from then on.

Mrunal Thakur

Coming from a television background no one could have imagined Mrunal Thakur as the Kathak dancer in ‘Super 30’. Hardly anyone would have been able to envision her in that role considering her previous characters on television. But one thing led to another and with encouraging reviews on each of her subsequent roles, Thakur has managed to work with some of the biggest names in the film industry to date.