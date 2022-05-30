Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Veteran Hollywood Actor 'Bo Hopkins' Dead

American Graffiti actor Bo Hopkins passed away at the age of 80 on May 28 in California.

Veteran Hollywood Actor 'Bo Hopkins' Dead
Bo Hopkins Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 11:34 am

Actor Bo Hopkins, widely known for his role in 'American Graffiti,' has passed away at the age of 80. According to accounts, Hopkin died on Saturday at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in California, many weeks after suffering a heart attack.

According to Variety, Hopkins' death was announced on the actor's official website. "It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you," a statement from the website read. 

Hopkins, who was born in South Carolina in 1942, joined the United States Army at the age of 16 before making his feature film debut in 1969 as 'Crazy Lee' in the classic western 'The Wild Bunch.'

Following that, filmmaker Sam Peckinpah cast him in another supporting role as a bank robber in 'The Getaway' (1972). Hopkins' other notable works include 'White Lightning' (1973), 'Posse' (1975), 'The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing' (1973), and 'Midnight Express' (1978).

Related stories

Sidhu Moosewala Death: Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal And Others Express Grief

Before Bruce Willis, 5 Hollywood Celebs Who Publicly Discussed Their Chronic Illnesses

His outstanding portrayal as a villain in 'American Graffiti', directed by George Lucas, gained him acclaim and praise from the film industry.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bo Hopkins American Graffiti Wild Bunch Hollywood Actor Hollywood Announcement Bo Hopkins Death Hollywood Actor Death Entertainment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Becoming An IAS: Trials And Travails Of An Aspiring Civil Servant

Becoming An IAS: Trials And Travails Of An Aspiring Civil Servant