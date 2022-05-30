Actor Bo Hopkins, widely known for his role in 'American Graffiti,' has passed away at the age of 80. According to accounts, Hopkin died on Saturday at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in California, many weeks after suffering a heart attack.

According to Variety, Hopkins' death was announced on the actor's official website. "It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you," a statement from the website read.

Hopkins, who was born in South Carolina in 1942, joined the United States Army at the age of 16 before making his feature film debut in 1969 as 'Crazy Lee' in the classic western 'The Wild Bunch.'

Following that, filmmaker Sam Peckinpah cast him in another supporting role as a bank robber in 'The Getaway' (1972). Hopkins' other notable works include 'White Lightning' (1973), 'Posse' (1975), 'The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing' (1973), and 'Midnight Express' (1978).

His outstanding portrayal as a villain in 'American Graffiti', directed by George Lucas, gained him acclaim and praise from the film industry.