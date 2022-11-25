Veteran Actor-Director Seema Pahwa: Middle-Aged Protagonists Are Getting More Prominent Roles Now

Zee Theatre’s latest offering 'Koi Baat Chale,' which features six stories, began with Saadat Hasan Manto's 'Toba Tek Singh' and 'Hatak' narrated by Manoj Pahwa and Sadiya Siddiqui respectively. It was followed by Harishankar Parsai’s ‘Ek Film Katha’, a satire on run-of-the-mill Hindi cinema (narrated by Gopal Datt), Manto's 'Mammad Bhai,' the tale of a Robin Hood-like character (narrated by Vineet Singh) and Munshi Premchand‘s famous stories. 'Gulli Danda' and 'Idgah' (narrated by Vivaan Shah and Vinay Pathak respectively).



Helmed by veteran actor and director Seema Pahwa, the series focuses not just on how stories are presented visually but how they are written. “I believe that these stories are not just about the past but also about the present and probably the future. For instance, 'Toba Tek Singh' is not just about Partition but what happens when hate and division take over sanity and peace. Similarly, 'Hatak' is about gender questions, the way women are turned into commodities, and the invincibility of feminine power,” says Seema Pahwa in this conversation.



The veteran actor-director , who was recently seen in 'Jamtara 2', also spoke about the growing demand of middle-aged actors in story writing and social media.



Excerpts from the interview:



Q. Would you like to talk about this new format in which Manto's writing style gets a new life?

If I were to talk about the format of 'Koi Baat Chale' in its entirety then it is very unique and different. As an anthology of dramatic readings, it depends solely on the solo performance of the actor who narrates the story and has to not only read the text with a downward gaze but also ensure that he engages with the audience. On stage, we often leave a lot to the imagination of the audience but on screen, we have to provide visual cues and maybe add backdrops and a vibrant production design to aid the story. Manto's work has been adapted and showcased on the small and big screen as well as on stage but a dramatic narration I feel is something that has not been done before.



2. How was your experience directing this project?

As a director, I had to ensure that the actors not only did justice to the depth and emotional heft of the stories but also established a rapport with the audience. My son Mayank who is also my co-director was a great help through this process. It is an experiment and it remains to be seen how the audience reacts to it.



3. Would you like to talk about the impact Manto's creation had on your life?

Manto was not a message-oriented writer who wanted to impact the lives of his readers. He simply mirrored the realities of society. His stories depicted the horrors of Partition, the lives of sex workers, the naked hypocrisy and pettiness of humanity, and the ephemeral moments of our lives. He was not interested in moralizing but his way of capturing life and portraying characters was very enlightening in itself.



4. This new offering by zee theatre is where classical tales are presented in a new way. How much do you think it is important to woo the young crowd?

Today, as a society we don't really have a passion for reading and our connection with Western literature is stronger than with our own stories. This is why I feel a project like 'Koi Baat Chale' is important, because it has the potential to show the younger generation how much richness exists in our own literary heritage and in stories, be they in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, or any other regional language.



5. We saw you doing some great acting roles too off-late. Is it difficult to follow both your passion- acting and direction together and which one do you enjoy the most?

Acting is my first passion since childhood but this new phase of directorial responsibility is very enjoyable because even though the actor is the purveyor of the story, I get to have an overall comprehensive and complete overview of the project in terms of costume and production design, technical finesse and every little detail that goes into the making of a film or a dramatic narration. It is truly a very satisfying experience.



6. In today’s time, we see how roles are written for senior actors like you and in some even headlined by veterans. Are you happy with this change or if there is something that needs to be looked into?

If you notice, story-telling in films as well as shows is undergoing a change with issues and perspectives of middle-aged characters getting more prominence. Character actors are being given better roles despite the fear that performers over a certain age cannot carry a film on their shoulders. From what I hear, a film like 'Uunchai' which mostly has senior actors is doing very well at the box office.



7. Social media especially Instagram holds an important aspect to staying relevant in today’s time. As a senior actor, how comfortable are you adapting staying to this trend?

I have zero social media acumen and I don't see how sharing details of my life has anything to do with my creative journey across decades. If I don't know how to post a reel or use Facebook effectively, does it reflect poorly on my work as an actor and director? I have achieved what I have through hard work and I do occasionally post about my projects on Instagram but no, you will not ever catch me talking about personal things. These competitive tactics to increase followers and likes are not for artists who have spent a lifetime putting all their energies in their craft.



8. Do you think it has become more challenging for senior actors like you to get work in the digital age?

As I said before, stories are evolving and middle-aged protagonists are getting more prominent roles. Earlier it was tough to get work once you crossed a certain age but now there is a shift and directors are casting actors like me more frequently and giving us better roles. There is so much more visibility for good actors, thanks to OTT streamers.