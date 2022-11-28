Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Varun Dhawan Seemingly Confirms Kriti Sanon’s Relationship With Prabhas, Actress Blushes

Speculations surrounding ‘Adipurush’ co-actors, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's romance, have been going on for a while. 

Kriti Sanon’s relationship with Prabhas has been the talk of the town lately Instagram

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 1:07 pm

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are basking in the glory of their latest release ‘Bhediya’, which released on November 25. The two actors recently made an appearance on the sets of dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’, and Varun dropped major hints about Kriti’s alleged romance. He told Karan Johar that Kriti’s ‘heart belongs to someone else’.

In a video which is viral on social media, Karan questions why Kriti’s name is not on a particular list. To which Varun said, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam… kisi ke dil me hai.” He added, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath.” On hearing this, Kriti ended up laughing and seemingly blushing. 

Well, Varun seemingly confirmed it is Prabhas, because he is the one who is currently busy shooting for ‘Project K’, which stars Deepika.

For the unversed, speculations around Kriti and Prabhas’s romance have been going around for a while now. In a recent interview with India Today, Kriti was asked who she would marry, flirt or date and she was given choices between Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas. Kriti quipped, “I would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger, and would rather get married to Prabhas.” 

Now, all we do is wait for an official confirmation from the couple.

Kriti and Prabhas are all set to feature together in their upcoming mythological drama, ‘Adipurush’, where they play the roles of Ram-Sita. The film also features Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The teaser of the film released in October and due to the negative reactions owing to poor VFX, the release date of ‘Adipurush’ has been pushed from January 2023 to June 2023.  

Work wise, Prabhas has ‘Salaar’ in the pipeline, while Kriti has ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik and ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger.

Art & Entertainment
