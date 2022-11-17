Kriti Sanon Gives A Befitting Reply When A Photographer Asks About Her Partner At An Awards Event

Actor Kriti Sanon, on Wednesday night, marked her presence at the Elle beauty awards 2022. She looked stunning in a dark blue satin dress and heels. With her hair loose, Kriti accentuated her overall look with silver studs and a bracelet.

However, when she got clicked by the camera persons present at the event and moved on, one photographer asked her, "Aapka partner nhi hai (You don't have a partner?)." To which Kriti quipped, "Toh kya hua (So what?)" and posed again with a big smile.

The video was posted by a paparazzo account as Kriti made a solo appearance while posing for the paparazzi. Check it out now:

Looking at the video, one person commented, "This photo is going to break the internet." Another wrote, "Gorgeous Beauty (smiling with red heart eyes emoji)." One social media user also commented, "To kya huaa (So what with fire emoji) fire kriti.”

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in ‘Bhediya’ alongside Varun Dhawan. The film will be released in theatres on November 25. Kriti also has ‘Adipurush’ alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan, ‘Ganpath: Part 1’ with Tiger Shroff and Rhea Kapoor's ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, at the Elle beauty awards 2022, several celebs including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tejasswi Prakash, Elli Avram, Nargis Fakhri and others looked their stylish bests.

While Deepika wore a white shirt with white tulle skirt, and heels, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a navy blue turtleneck sweater under a blue blazer and matching pants.