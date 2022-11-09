Kriti Sanon On Working With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu: So Rare To Be Cast Alongside Women You Admire

Actor Kriti Sanon has come onboard with senior actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s next film ‘The Crew’. Sharing her excitement level of working with such senior names in the industry, the ‘Heropanti’ actor says that she is over the moon.

“I feel like we always get to work with the men we want to, but never with the women we look up to. It’s so rare to be cast alongside women you admire in an industry where male-dominated films rule the box office,” says Kriti.

In a conversation with Rhea Kapoor for the Vogue, she adds, “I think that’s also one of the reasons why I don’t have too many female actors who are friends. When you told me about this project—even before you revealed the rest of the cast—I remember how keen I was to be a part of it solely because it would have two other women in leading roles. When I got to know who the other two actors would be, I was even more thrilled because I’ve been a fan of both Tabu and Kareena.

“I’ve bumped into Tabu at various events, parties and award functions, and she has always been so warm. Bebo is simply iconic. Who doesn’t want to work with her?”

The film is being touted as a cocktail of drama and comedy and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

The official statement reads, “Three women work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The Crew is a rib-tickling ride of comedy of errors and mishaps! Life comes to you with its set of challenges, are you up for it?”

Kriti adds that the script of the project is the USP as well. “It doesn’t have set lines and dialogues, and I’m actually very excited about that. I’m eager to watch the organic chemistry develop between these three characters,” she says.