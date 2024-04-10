Art & Entertainment

Varun Dhawan Reveals That The First Person Who Believed In Him Was His Brother

On the occasion of Siblings Day on Wednesday, actor Varun Dhawan credited his filmmaker brother Rohit Dhawan for believing in him and said that he wouldn’t have been anywhere in his life without him.

Varun and Rohit Dhawan Photo: Instagram
Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture with his brother Rohit.

The actor captioned the image: “I would be no where in my life without my elder brother. The first person who believed in me was my brother. #happysiblingsday.”

Varun and Rohit have worked together in the 2016 film 'Dishoom', a buddy cop action comedy.

Rohit directed the movie, which also stars John Abraham, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Akshaye Khanna and Saqib Saleem. The film also had cameos by Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Nargis Fakhri.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in ‘Baby John’, directed by A. Kaleeswaran. It will be released on May 31.

‘Baby John’ is an action drama and a remake of the Tamil film ‘Theri’, which was directed by Atlee of ‘Jawan’ fame.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, who is making her silver screen debut.

It also includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in the action entertainer. ‘Baby John’ is an S Thaman musical.

