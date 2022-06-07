Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Varun Dhawan Promises To Help His Fan Who Is A Victim Of Domestic Abuse

Varun Dhawan responded quickly to a fan who claimed that she and her mother had been victims of domestic violence.

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 5:19 pm

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently promoting his new family drama 'Jugjugg Jeeyo,' has stepped out to assist a fan who claims she and her mother have been victims of domestic violence. The fan used Twitter to reach out to tell everyone that her father abuses her and also, beats her mother. 

The girl put across her message in six tweets, as per a report in The Indian Express. 

The tweet grabbed Dhawan's attention, and he assured the fan that he will try to help her.

On a professional front, Dhawan's movie 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' will release on June 24. Aside from this film, Dhawan is working on 'Bawaal' and 'Bhediya.' 

