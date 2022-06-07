Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently promoting his new family drama 'Jugjugg Jeeyo,' has stepped out to assist a fan who claims she and her mother have been victims of domestic violence. The fan used Twitter to reach out to tell everyone that her father abuses her and also, beats her mother.

The girl put across her message in six tweets, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Respected Sir,

I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language. (1/6) — Vaidehi🌙ʲᵘᵍʲᵘᵍᵍʲᵉᵉʸᵒ (@teraazikrx) June 6, 2022

The tweet grabbed Dhawan's attention, and he assured the fan that he will try to help her.

This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities. https://t.co/IaIOEMFk8u — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 6, 2022

On a professional front, Dhawan's movie 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' will release on June 24. Aside from this film, Dhawan is working on 'Bawaal' and 'Bhediya.'