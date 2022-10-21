Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon To Add Glamour On Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Of 'Bigg Boss 16'

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are coming as special guests during the weekend ka vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'. The actors, who are busy in promoting their movie 'Bhediya' will be coming on the sets of the show and will be seen talking about the film with Bollywood star and host Salman Khan.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon Indian Express

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 6:08 pm

Salman will be seen having some candid conversation with the guests about their movies, he will also be interacting with the contestants and questioning them on their entire week's activity inside the house.



While Friday's episode is going to be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Salman will be seen appearing as a host for weekend ka vaar. Shekhar Suman will be seen hosting a special segment called 'Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman'. In this particular segment, he will be interacting with the contestants and enquiring about their overall behaviour inside the house.

