Art & Entertainment

Vaani Kapoor On Doing Comedy In ‘Badtameez Gill’: 'A Genre I Haven't Explored Much'

Actress Vaani Kapoor said that with her upcoming comedy film 'Badtameez Gill', she is exploring a genre that she hasn’t had the chance to dive into yet.

Actress Vaani Kapoor
Actress Vaani Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Vaani Kapoor said that with her upcoming comedy film 'Badtameez Gill', she is exploring a genre that she hasn’t had the chance to dive into yet.

Vaani, who is heading to the UK for the second schedule of the film, said: "Our next schedule is in the UK, and I'm looking forward to an exciting filming experience.” She said that the film, which is directed by Navjot Gulati, presents her in an all-new avatar. “'Badtameez Gill' presents me in a new avatar, which I'm really happy about. This project is significant for me and it means a lot that producers trust my acting abilities and are willing to support films with me in a leading role,” said the actress.

She added: “I’m committed to giving it my best and showcasing my range as an artist.” Talking about the genre of the film, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Paresh Rawal, she said: “I'm also exploring a genre that I haven't had the chance to dive into that much, which is both fun and challenging for me as an actor.” Vaani is enjoying her work in 'Badtameez Gill'. “Comedy, especially family-friendly comedies that everyone can enjoy together, is a genre I love. I'm thoroughly enjoying shooting for Badtameez Gill.”

The film, which is being bankrolled by Nickky Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone, has partly been shot in Bareilly. Apart from 'Badtameez Gill', Vaani also has 'Khel Khel Mein' starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Ammy Virk. Then there is 'Raid 2' with actors Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh.

Vaani made her debut in Hindi cinema with the romantic comedy film Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013. The film also has late Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. She was then seen in 'Befikre', 'War', 'Bell Bottom', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Shamshera'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajouri Garden Burger King Murder: Delhi Police Makes First Arrest, 3 Other Accused Still On The Run | Details
  2. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; CBI Makes 2 More Arrests
  3. NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Principal, Vice Principal Of Jharkhand's Oasis School
  4. 'Pained, Tainted Day': War Of Words Between Dhankar And Kharge Over Debate On NEET Issue In Rajya Sabha
  5. The Return Of BJP’s Anti-Emergency Narrative
Entertainment News
  1. How David Duchovny ‘Discovered' Angelina Jolie: All He Knew Was That She Was A Movie Star
  2. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
  3. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer; Says 'My Treatment Has Already Begun'
  5. Elton John Opens Up His Wardrobe To Sell Off Unwanted Clothes For Charity
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Suspended By NADA
  2. DP Manu Suspended: NADA Bans India's Hope At Paris Olympics Javelin Throw For Doping Offence
  3. Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: ITA Vs SUI Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  4. Shafali Verma Cracks Women's Test Double Ton! Who Else Belongs in This Elite List?
  5. ARG Vs PER, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch Group A Match
World News
  1. ‘Fake CM Installed By Military’: 11 Lawmakers Banned For Insulting Maryam Nawaz In Pakistan’s Punjab
  2. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Watch: Newlywed Couples Cast Their Vote In Iran’s Presidential Election
  5. Prince Harry To Receive Pat Tillman Award For Service At 2024 ESPYS
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; CBI Makes 2 More Arrests