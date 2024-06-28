Vaani Kapoor On Doing Comedy In ‘Badtameez Gill’: 'A Genre I Haven't Explored Much'

Vaani, who is heading to the UK for the second schedule of the film, said: "Our next schedule is in the UK, and I'm looking forward to an exciting filming experience.” She said that the film, which is directed by Navjot Gulati, presents her in an all-new avatar. “'Badtameez Gill' presents me in a new avatar, which I'm really happy about. This project is significant for me and it means a lot that producers trust my acting abilities and are willing to support films with me in a leading role,” said the actress.