Unpaid Commission: Agency Sues 'Game of Thrones' Star Lena Headey For $1.5 mn

Actress Lena Headey, who is known for her work in the fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones, is being sued for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees by her former U.K. agency Troika with regards to a number of projects including the upcoming film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.



The agency claims that Headey owes them at least $500,000 -- equivalent to 7 per cent of her fee -- for her earnings on the Marvel movie. Variety has confirmed that Headey does not appear in the final cut of Thor: Love and Thunder, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, and is set for drop in theatres next week.



As per Variety, the actress was set to play the titular character in the Showtime dramedy series Rita, which is an adaptation of a Danish series of the same name. However, the show didn't secure a series order beyond its pilot episode by the television network.



Troika is seeking an account of commission fees owed, an order for Headey to pay the fees, damages for breach of contract, interest and reimbursement of legal fees.



In her defence, Headey claims she never signed any contract with Troika or with Duff, and that both parties were acting on an oral agreement formed when Duff was still at Lou Carl Associates in the late 1990s. Her filings also point out that Troika was never Headey's sole agent, as she is also represented by CAA in the U.S.



More specifically, Headey disputes that Troika has any claim to a commission on Thor: Love and Thunder -- which she says came about after director Taika Waititi approached her directly.

[With Inputs From IANS]