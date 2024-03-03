UNIQ's Member Kim Sung-joo Addresses Speculations, Confirms He's Married And Has A Child

“Hello, this is Kim Sung-joo. I apologize for having recently surprised many people with the sudden news on online communities and social media, as well as for not having been able to present myself honestly. Although I wanted to quickly convey the news to the fans who always give me their support and love, I was unable to tell you because it was a situation where I was being cautious. Even though I’m late, I’m telling you [this] honestly, and I will walk beautifully forward into the future with my precious family as a diligent father and husband. Thank you,” he wrote, translated by media outlet Soompi.