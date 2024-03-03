UNIQ's Member Kim Sung-joo Addresses Speculations, Confirms He's Married And Has A Child

Fans are always curious to know any details about their favourite stars’ personal lives. Since they can’t meet them in-person, it is little details from their lives that makes them feel closer to their idols. But with these stars under constant spotlight, every activity and movement of theirs is looked at very closely.
For fans of the South Korean-Chinese band UNIQ’s member Kim Sung-joo, curiosity surrounding his personal life have been garnering much attention. After many speculations of him being married and being a father to a son have come to light, the singer-actor himself addressed his marital status and shared insights into his personal life.
Taking to his Instagram handle on March 2, he personally confirmed the rumours to be true, and sincerely apologized for not sharing this information with his beloved fan base sooner.
“Hello, this is Kim Sung-joo. I apologize for having recently surprised many people with the sudden news on online communities and social media, as well as for not having been able to present myself honestly. Although I wanted to quickly convey the news to the fans who always give me their support and love, I was unable to tell you because it was a situation where I was being cautious. Even though I’m late, I’m telling you [this] honestly, and I will walk beautifully forward into the future with my precious family as a diligent father and husband. Thank you,” he wrote, translated by media outlet Soompi.
Check out the post here:
This confirmation comes weeks after many Chinese media outlets were reporting that the 30-year-old star might be married and is a father. The speculation arose from a live broadcast he conducted on his birthday, on February 16, where he played an audio message from fellow UNIQ member Li Wenhan, who was heard asking, “Is your son sleeping right now? Tell him to quickly come and hug his uncle.” Following the audio message, Sung-joo abruptly ended the broadcast, which gave birth to such speculations that he has now confirmed.
However, details of whom he married and when he got married and had a child have not been revealed.