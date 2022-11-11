Friday, Nov 11, 2022
TV Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Passes Away At 46 Due To Heart Attack

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi was a popular face in the television film industry. He collapsed in the gym on Friday.

TV Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi
TV Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 3:49 pm

Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, who was a popular face in Indian television, breathed his last on Friday. According to early reports, he collapsed while he was working out at a gym and it was found out soon that he had suffered a heart attack.

Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani posted the news of his untimely demise. He wrote on Instagram, "Shocking news about actor #siddhantsuryavanshi who was earlier known as Anand Suryavanshi. According to the early news that we got is that he had an heart attack while working out in the gym. We have lost a lot of young people this year. Don't know why this is happening as he was always so fit as had met him several times with his wife Alesia. Condolences to his family. OM Shanti."

Actor Jay Bhanushali too shared the news of the death of the actor, and wrote, “gone too soon”. 

Siddhaanth had worked in several shows including 'Kkusum' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. He is survived by his wife and their two children. He had changed his name from Anand to Siddhaanth Surryavanshi. He also featured in TV shows like 'Sufiyana Ishq Mera', 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na', 'Waaris', 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar', and last made an appearance in Zee TV show 'Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti'.

He was earlier married to Ira, whom he divorced in 2015. He also had a daughter from his first marriage. He then married Alesia in 2017.

