Top Picks For Our OTT Watchlist: 'Yeh Meri Family 3', 'Farrey', 'HanuMan' And More

'Flash' is directed by Shaurya Singh, and stars Anshul Pandey, Sagar Kapoor, and Khawahish, weaving a tale of intrigue and suspense. The story unfolds as Vansh and Aksha meet on a stranded road. Vansh, who is a photographer, offers to do a photoshoot for Aksha. When they start the photoshoot, strange things start to happen and Vansh starts to have visions.