Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Top Indian Crime Drama's One Can Watch Before 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness'

With actor Ajay Devgn's upcoming crime drama 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness' having its trailer launched today, here are some of the top Indian crime drama shows to watch on OTT platforms.

Actors Shefali Shah and Arshad Warsi - theenvoyweb.com

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 11:46 pm

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is about to make his digital debut with the upcoming crime drama 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness' on an OTT platform and the makers dropped a trailer today. With fans across India being hyped for the show, here is a look at some of the most thrilling Indian crime drama's you can watch and add to the excitement.

Mirzapur

Akhandanand Tripathi who is the mafia don of town Mirzapur and a multimillionaire carpet exporter. Munna, his son, is an unworthy, power-hungry heir who will go to any length to gain his father's fortune. He crosses paths with Ramakant Pandit, a honourable lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu, during a wedding procession and starts a journey of events around crime and gangs in Mirzapur town with thrilling twists throughout.

Human

The medical crime drama stars actors Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor and more. The show revolves around crimes in the medical sector and how a new drug developed and banned starts testing on people under the covers by offering people from the slums large amounts of money to just get an injection. The story starts to further take turns when all those tested upon start showing fatal symptoms.

Delhi Crime

This criminal web series, starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang, is based on a Delhi gang rape that occurred in 2012. The series depicts what transpired following the gang rape and how Shah's character, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, and her team investigated the case and found the perpetrators of this horrible crime.

Asur

A one-of-a-kind crime thriller that throws two worlds against one another. The less-explored, complicated world of forensic science and the ancient Indian mythology's deep mysticism. The show stars actors Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and Anupriya Goenka in lead roles. The sequel to the show is in its post production stage with a release around the corner.

Jamtara

Sunny and Rocky, two young men from Jamtara, conduct a lucrative phishing operation. Things were going well for them as they continued to deceive others, until they became entangled with a corrupt politician and a cop. Actors Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, and Sparsh Shrivastav star in this crime drama directed by Soumendra Padhi. The show has been a hit among audiences and fans are looking forward to its upcoming sequel.

