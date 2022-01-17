Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Top Adaptations In Bollywood Loved By Fans

Bollywood has been surprising fans with amazing adaptations of English films with Indian touches that fans are loving across the nation for many years now. The Indian audience has loved seeing their favourite stars in the Indian adaptations of films that were initially made in Hollywood and the industry has catered to it's audience alike. Here are top 5 Bollywood adaptations.

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 9:27 pm

From the many Hollywood adaptations that have been made in Bollywood, here are some of the most anticipated and most loved films by the Indian audiences,who are waiting to flock to their nearest cinema halls to watch their favourite stars. Among these famous adaptations are latest films like 'Looop Lapeta' starring actress Taapsee Pannu which is an adaptation of german film 'Run Lola Run' (1998) has had an OTT release on Netflix India and the upcoming 'Laal Singh Chadha' starring actor Aamir Khan which is the adaptation of the 1994 actor Tom Hanks film 'Forest Gump'.

1. Partner (2007)

The 2007 hit comedy 'Partner' starring actors Salman Khan and Govinda was a film that fans haven't stopped laughing to even over a decade. The film however not many know was actually an adaptation of the Hollywood film 'Hitch' (2004), starring superstar actor Will Smith.

2. Players (2012)

This action thriller from a decade ago was a film that impressed audiences when it released and still is rewatched by the fans. The film starring actors Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu and Niel Nitin Mukesh was a remake of the Hollywood film 'The Italian Job' (2003), a film starring actors Mark Wahlberg and Jason Stathom.

3. Dil Bechara (2020)

This 2020 romance drama film starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was an adaptation of the novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by author John Green. This was the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chabbra, with the story revolving around youngsters Kizzie (Sanjana Sanghi) who is suffering from cancer and Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) who meet at a support group meeting.

4. Chef (2017)

This family drama movie starring actor Saif Ali Khan was an adaptation of the Hollywood film 'Chef' (2014) directed by Jon Favreau, in which he acted as well, with actors Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson adding to the cast in cameo roles.

5. Bang Bang (2014)

This action adventure film starring actor Hritik Roshan and actress Katrina Kaif took to the theatre's when it released and was much loved by fans. The film was actually and adaptation of American film 'Knight and Day' (2010), starring actor Tom Cruise and actress Cameron Diaz in lead roles.

