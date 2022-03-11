Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

There is a wide variety of films and web series in different languages, genres that have released this week. From the highly-anticpated film 'Adam Project' starring Ryan Reynolds on Netflix to Dhanush's upcoming thriller 'Maaran' on Disney+Hotstar, here are top 5 titles that released on OTT platforms, this week.

'Adam Project'

A time-traveling pilot collaborates with his younger self and his late father to reconcile his past while rescuing the future. The plot revolves around Big Adam (aka Adam from the Future), who travels back in time to protect the planet, prevent time travel from being invented, and resolve personal issues with his own father, later Adam finds out his father invented time travel. The film was released yesterday (9th March).

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell Mark Ruffalo Jennifer Garner Catherine Keener, Zoe Saldaña and Alex Mallari Jr.

Director: Shawn Levy

Where to watch: Netflix

'Maaran'

'Maaran's storyline revolves around an investigative journalist named Mathi Maaran. Mathi Maaran, as an honest journalist, never shies away from publishing the truth. However, when his friends and family become involved, he finds himself in hot water. He is in a tough predicament as he attempts to disclose the truth about a corrupt politician. The film is set to be released today (10 March).

Cast: Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan, Malavika Mohanan and Samuthirakani

Director: Karthick Naren

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

'Rowdy Boys'

The Telugu-language coming-of-age romance college movie is a decent addition to this week's roster of new OTT releases. The college romance drama revolves around the tale of two college students from different fields of study, and how their tale is complicated by gang fights between medical and engineering students, which leads to several unexpected events. The film is set to be released today (10 March).

Cast: Ashish, Anupama Parameswaran and Karthik Rathnam

Director: Sree Harsha Konuganti

Where to watch: Zee5

'Anamika'

The series' plot revolves around Sunny Leone's titular character, who suffers from amnesia. However, the fearless heroine recalls being spared from a fatal accident by Dr Prashant, whom she ultimately marries. The series' trailer caused a lot of attention since fans were thrilled to witness Sunny Leone in a new and aggressive persona of a covert agent performing dangerous stunts. The series is set to be released today (10 March).

Cast: Sunny Leone, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Sonnalli Seygall, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Where to watch: MX Player

'Upload' Season 2

The show is set in 2033, when anyone can opt to undergo a "digital life extension," whether they are near death or just choose to terminate their existence early in order to live on as an upload. The famous Lakeview, where inhabitants get to live at a calm resort adjacent to a placid lake in the heart of the woods, is one location for digital after-lives. Many other locations are available to choose from. The second season of the show is set to be released today (10 March).

Cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson

Director: Greg Daniels

Where to watch: Amazon Prime