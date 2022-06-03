This week there is a lot of fresh content for the OTT viewers. While some are originals, there are few which are releasing on OTT after a run in the theatres. From ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ on Amazon Prime Video to ‘Aashram 3’ on MX Player to ‘Jungle Cry’ on Lionsgate Playe, here are some of the most talked-about releases on OTT for this week:

'Aashram 3'

Cast: Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Rastogi, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Jahangir Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Keshav Pandit, Mala Sinha, Rupesh Kumar, Navdeep Tomar, Akhilesh Tripathi, Preeti Singh, Esha Gupta

Director: Prakash Jha

Where To Watch: MX Player

'Aashram' centres on a preacher named Baba Nirala (Bobby Deol) whose followers, primarily from the underprivileged sections of society, have complete faith in him and will do everything he asks of them. However, Baba Nirala is a conman turned godman who assures that his worshippers give their wealth to him and remain permanently attached to the ashram. Following two successful seasons, the third season attempts to delve into some new problems in the lives of the Baba and his Aashram.

'Jungle Cry'

Cast: Steve Aldis, Rhys ap William, Sherry Baines, Abhay Deol, Richard Elfyn, Julian Lewis Jones, Atul Kumar, Ross O'Hennessy, Saujas Pannigrahy, Emily Shah, Stewart Wright

Director: Sagar Ballary

Where To Watch: Lionsgate Play

A football coach, who has never played rugby in his life, is handed the uphill task of taking twelve underprivileged children from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Orissa, India, to represent the country in the prestigious U14 Rugby World Cup in England. The film is based on a real-life story from 2007.

'The Boys 3'

Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash

Series Creator: Eric Kripke

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

'The Boys' takes place in a world where super-powered humans are seen as heroes by the general population and they work for the strong business firm Vought International, which advertises and monetises them. Most of them are arrogant and corrupt outside of their heroic personalities. The series focuses on two groups: the Seven, Vought's finest superhero squad, and the eponymous Boys, vigilantes who are out there to bring Vought and its corrupt superheroes down.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh

Director: Parasuram

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is a story about Mahi (Mahesh Babu), who feels that financial discipline is a characteristic that everyone should possess. What happens when he meets Rajendranath, who has no regard for money? The film revolves around a bank manager who is tasked by the government to bring a fraudster to justice. In this action drama, Mahi's love interest is Kalavathi (Keerthy Suresh). The film saw enormous success at the ticket windows.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, Oliver Masucci, Richard Coyle, William Nadylam, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Victoria Yeates, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Dave Wong, Fiona Glascott, Cara Mahoney, Maja Bloom, Paul Low-Hang, Wilf Scolding, Kazeem Tosin Amore, Noor Dillan-Night, Manuel Klein, Valerie Pachner, Ramona Kunze-Libnow, Lucas Englander, Jan Pohl, Matthias Brenner, Peter Simonischek, Jacqueline Boatswain, David Bertrand, Stefan Race, Jessica Cartledge, Rahda Sthanakiya, Isabelle Coverdale, Dónal Finn, Hebe Beardsall, Jeremy Azis, Nick Davison, Emilia Karlsson, Sean Talo

Director: David Yates

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The world of Harry Potter is back. Professor Albus Dumbledore is well aware that the powerful, evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald is plotting to take over the wizarding world. He entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid squad of wizards and witches to stop him alone. As they battle Grindelwald's expanding legion of followers, they are soon confronted by a slew of ancient and new beasts.