Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

This week has seen the release of a wide range of films and web series in a number of languages and genres. From the Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that released on OTT, this week.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' actress Alia Bhatt plays Gangubai, a sex worker who ascends to become a political representative of the Kamathipura red-light district. The film depicts the historical events surrounding Gangubai's life as well as the difficulties she experienced. Despite entering theatres just after the pandemic, the film was extremely successful and had a good run at the box office. After releasing in theatres on February 25, the film made its way to OTT on April 26.

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Where to watch: Netflix

'Ozark' Season 4 Part 2

With Season 4 Part 2, the long-running and very successful gangster show 'Ozark' comes to a conclusion. The storyline focuses on the Byrde family, who will struggle to strike a balance between the Mexican Drug Cartel and the FBI in the show's final season. While Marty has been focusing on domestic issues, Wendy's political ambitions have her travelling far and wide. Ruth, on the other hand, is pursuing Javi for the murder of her brother Wyatt. This is the perplexing show's dramatic conclusion.

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner

Creators: Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams

Where to watch: Netflix

'Mishan Impossible'

'Mishan Impossible' is a fictionalised version of a true event about three teenage schoolchildren who desire to get wealthy quickly. The three decide that the easiest way to get quick cash is to track down Dawood Ibrahim, a wanted criminal, and collect the Rs 50 lakh reward offered by the local government. The movie will premiere on the OTT platform on April 29, exactly four weeks after its theatrical release date.

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Ravinder Vijay, Hareesh Paredi, Rishab Shetty and Suhaas

Director: Swaroop RSJ

Where to watch: Netflix

'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' season 2

This dramedy show follows the lives of two close friends who get into a relationship and have recently become co-workers. This brings about a lot of complications and they decide to date other people, but their chemistry never really dies down. This series is based on Sumrit Shahi's book of the same name.

Cast: Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Sarah Jane Dias and Karan Wahi

Director: Harsh Dedhia

Where to watch: Zee5

'Undone' Season 2

The adult animated psychological comedy-drama continues where the first season left off. Alma is desperately looking for the truth about her time-bending abilities that developed after her injury, as well as her family's possible strange history – the two of which may be related. The series launched on Amazon Prime Video on September 13, 2019, to critical acclaim. It is also Amazon's first original adult animated series.

Cast: Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Siddharth Dhananjay and Bob Odenkirk

Director: Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Kate Purdy

Where to watch: Prime Video