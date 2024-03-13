“A father fighting for his daughter in a rape case… this is no small thing. It never happens, it’s very rare.” The film centres on a family in the Bero district of Jharkhand who are fighting to seek justice after their 13-year-old daughter, Kiran, was brutally raped by three men. Even when the entire village is forcing her to marry one of the men and ‘forget about it’ because no one else will take her hand in marriage, she stays strong, and would rather die than give in. They disrespect and ignore her and her family throughout the entirety of the film. While the documentary is about getting Kiran justice by punishing her abusers, it primarily sheds light on her family’s determination and unfazed courage to emerge victorious and not give up, despite death threats and societal pressures.