Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently joined Nisha Pahuja’s Oscar-nominated documentary, ‘To Kill A Tiger’, as an executive producer. Chopra shared the news on her Instagram and revealed that the film will be available to stream on Netflix soon. Ahead of its Netflix arrival, the actor shared a trailer of the documentary on her Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the trailer of ‘To Kill A Tiger’. Sharing the trailer she wrote, “Trailer. Truly remarkable @tokillatigerdoc.” The trailer of the documentary opens with an aerial shot of a village in Jharkhand. As the trailer progresses, the audience is told that a minor girl child in the village has been sexually assaulted. The trailer revolves around the father’s fight to get justice for her daughter, while the villagers only come up with the most useless of suggestions that are rooted in victim blaming.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Thank you for bringing such stories forward.” A second fan commented, “Much needed, heartbreaking to think of the poor victims but the story needs to be told for justice.” A third fan wrote, “Powerful stories need powerful producers. Thanks for supporting this PC.”
The trailer of ‘To Kill A Tiger’ presents a real, vulnerable, and honest story that will give you goosebumps. Every shot in the trailer has been presented with perfection. The story has been weaved seamlessly. It’s interesting to see how it presents a balanced narrative by presenting what the villagers have to say about the incident and what those on the perpetrator's side are saying about it. Presenting these voices helps portray the mentality of people. Apart from presenting these voices, it also includes the father of the girl and shows what he is also going through. What’s also endearing is the sensitivity with which the matter has been treated.
Directed by Nisha Pahuja, ‘To Kill A Tiger’ has been produced by Mindy Kaling, Dev Patel, Rupi Kaur, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.