The trailer of ‘To Kill A Tiger’ presents a real, vulnerable, and honest story that will give you goosebumps. Every shot in the trailer has been presented with perfection. The story has been weaved seamlessly. It’s interesting to see how it presents a balanced narrative by presenting what the villagers have to say about the incident and what those on the perpetrator's side are saying about it. Presenting these voices helps portray the mentality of people. Apart from presenting these voices, it also includes the father of the girl and shows what he is also going through. What’s also endearing is the sensitivity with which the matter has been treated.