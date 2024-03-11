Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra On Why She Joined 'To Kill A Tiger': There Is Something About Having A Dad Who's Your Champion

Priyanka Chopra joined 'To Kill A Tiger' as an executive producer. In a latest interview, she talked about why she said yes to joining the documentary.

March 11, 2024
Indian documentary ‘To Kill A Tiger’ reached the Oscars 2024 race but it lost out in the end moment. The Nisha Pahuja directorial lost to ’20 Days In Mariupol.’ In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about why she said yes to the project and also talked about her personal connection to the film.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Priyanka Chopra opened up about how ‘To Kill A Tiger’ moved her because of her personal reasons. She recalled watching the documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. She said, “I lost my father in 2013 and he was my biggest champion. Ranjit and his quiet resolution — my dad was that kind of champion for me... There is something about just having a dad that's your champion. That's such a universal feeling.”

Talking about why she joined the documentary as an executive producer, she said, “I seek and attach myself to work that really pushes the conversations of issues that I feel close to or passionate about, and sexual violence against women definitely is one of them. In India, we say one-third of women in India have experienced sexual violence, and that statistic has to be higher because of underreporting.”

To Kill A Tiger’ revolves around an Indian farmer’s quest to get justice for her 13-year-old daughter after she is sexually assaulted. Chopra continued, “The justice systems in many parts of the world are not the most empathetic to the victims and put them through trauma all over again.”

The documentary has been picked up by Netflix after it was nominated at the Oscars. Chopra has joined Mindy Kaling, Dev Patel, and Rupi Kaur as an executive producer.

