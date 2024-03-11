In a conversation with PEOPLE, Priyanka Chopra opened up about how ‘To Kill A Tiger’ moved her because of her personal reasons. She recalled watching the documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. She said, “I lost my father in 2013 and he was my biggest champion. Ranjit and his quiet resolution — my dad was that kind of champion for me... There is something about just having a dad that's your champion. That's such a universal feeling.”