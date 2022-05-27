Television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is India's longest-running daily sitcom. The sitcom, which debuted in 2008 and has now broadcast over 3,300 episodes, is now in its 14th season. Actor Dilip Joshi, who turned 54 on Thursday, May 26, has spoken about actress Disha Vakani’s comeback to the show.

Daya Ben's character will return to the programme after five years, according to the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi, however, he did not say if Vakani, who portrayed the character for 10 years from 2008 to 2017 and hasn't been seen in the show since then, will be repeating her role, according to a report by DNA.

Joshi revealed to ETimes that the actress has been away from the programme for the past five years. "Now, whether she will come back or not, only the production house knows and I would not like to get into it," the actor cited to the portal.

In the extremely famous sitcom, Joshi portrays Jethalal Champaklal Gada, and Vakani plays his wife Daya Jethalal Gada. Meanwhile, the actress has remained silent on the issue.

The popularity of the show is generally linked to its intimate ties to Indian culture, which it portrays via its plot and characters.

Vakani left the programme in 2017 to focus on her family after giving birth to a child. She earned several awards for her depiction of Daya Ben in the Sony SAB programme.