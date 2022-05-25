Actress Sumona Chakravarti has responded to news of her wedding to actor Samrat Mukerji, who is the couisin brother of actress Kajol. There have been rumours about Chakravarti marrying Mukerji for quite a long time now. In a recent interview, the actress dismissed the allegations, adding, "this is rubbish." She also called it '10-year old stories”

Chakravarti explained to ETimes, "Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments, I don't like to talk about my personal life. If ever there's any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it."

Mukerji, according to the actress, is merely a buddy. "He’s a friend. That’s about it. I don’t speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way." When asked about her wedding, Sumona replied, "I think I have answered your question”

Mukerji made his cinematic debut in ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ (1996), followed by 'Bhai Bhai' (1997). He has also appeared in Bengali films. In 2005, he played Bijju in Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's film 'The Blue Umbrella.' In Indian film director Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey,' Samrat Mukerji played a liberation warrior named Ganesh Ghosh.

Chakravarti recently completed the current season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Chakravarti, who portrays Bhuri, posted a photo of the wrap-up celebration on her Instagram account. "N it’s a WRAP! Phir Milenge ek chote se break ke baad. #TKSS “ the caption read. Chakravarti is seen snapping a selfie with actors Krushna and Kiku in one of the photos. In another, actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and Indian actress, Archana Puran Singh are seen with the actress.