Art & Entertainment

'Titanium Girl' Divyanka Tripathi Drops Fun Video Of 'Get Well Song' Sung By Hubby Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is recovering from a fractured forearm, on Saturday, shared how her husband has invented a new song for her "get well soon cakes."

Advertisement

Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is recovering from a fractured forearm, on Saturday, shared how her husband has invented a new song for her "get well soon cakes."

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame actress took to Instagram, and shared a reel video, wherein we can see her wearing a white and black chikankari kurta and is cutting a chocolate cake in her residence.

She is heard saying in the video, 'baar baar ye din aaye bhi nahi bol sakte'. Then her husband Vivek Dahiya can be seen singing: "kabhi na ye din aaye, jo haddiyan tudai hain, dubara mat tudana."

Advertisement

The video ends with Divyanka happily saying: "I am a titanium girl!"

The post is captioned: "(prohibited emoji) Baar baar yeh din aaye (prohibited emoji) Newly invented song for 'get well soon cakes'. #friendslikefamily #getwellsong."

She is currently seen in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.

The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates