As reported by Hindustan Times, Ravi Kumar worked as a focus puller for Pooja Entertainment films. He met with an accident last year that left him bedridden for eight months. The crew member was one of those who was not paid his salary. He has spent his savings on his medical bills, and he was promised to be paid for his work on the unreleased ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’. He said, “[After the accident] I’ve been taking up light work. But I’m not getting much work.”