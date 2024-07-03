Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani-owned Pooja Entertainment has been in the news after several crew members took to social media and mentioned that they have not been paid their salaries for three projects including ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Amidst this financial stress, Tiger Shroff has come forward to help a crew member who was struggling to make ends meet as he was not paid his dues and he met with an accident.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Ravi Kumar worked as a focus puller for Pooja Entertainment films. He met with an accident last year that left him bedridden for eight months. The crew member was one of those who was not paid his salary. He has spent his savings on his medical bills, and he was promised to be paid for his work on the unreleased ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’. He said, “[After the accident] I’ve been taking up light work. But I’m not getting much work.”
Kumar mentioned that Tiger Shroff came forward to help him when he learned of his predicament. He did not disclose the amount, but the report mentioned that it was in lakhs. He continued, “My brother, Prasad, had worked on his father Jackie Shroff’s 1994 film, ‘1942: A Love Story’, where he fractured his hand on the sets. Tab Jackie sir ne mere bhai ka operation karaya tha. Now, his son helped me. I was the focus puller on ‘Heropanti’. So, he came forward to help me.”
He added, “His mum called me on Tuesday. Tiger might not remember that I worked on his debut film. But as a human being, he still came forward to help.”
Amidst the financial crunch, Akshay Kumar asked his salary to be put on hold until the crew members have been paid their dues. Reports also reveal that Shroff has also not received his payment for the film.